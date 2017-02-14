Debt centre opens in Great Yarmouth Baptist church

Malcolm Bird and his wife and CAP volunteers. Archant

People struggling with debt in the Great Yarmouth area can now rely on the support of a new Christians Against Poverty (CAP) centre in the town.

The CAP debt centre has been opened at the Park Baptist Church and will see its team of volunteers provide debt management advice.

It was officially opened by Yarmouth mayor Malcolm Bird and he heard how those struggling with their finances and managing their debt can be helped.

Mr Bird and representatives from 20 invited organisations heard from centre manager Pat Hillier and lead money coach Sandra Grey.

Christians Against Poverty, based in Bradford, is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and its representatives visit people in their homes to gather information to help prepare a managed budget with input from their centre manager.

Call 0800 328 006 for information on the organisation.