Search

Advanced search

Delay on Ipswich Building Society Princes Street branch down to listed building conditions

09:11 30 December 2016

Ipswich Building Society chief executive Paul Winter outside what is to be the society's new town centre branch in Ipswich.

Ipswich Building Society chief executive Paul Winter outside what is to be the society's new town centre branch in Ipswich.

Archant

Plans for Ipswich Building Society to move its flagship branch into the empty Chelsea House in Princes Street are set to go to the planning committee in February after delays surrounding listed building conditions.

1 Comments

The building society announced in October that it planned to move out of the Sailmakers shopping centre and into the vacant unit on the corner of Princes Street and King Street, which was previously occupied by Chelsea Building Society.

But a number of hurdles surrounding listed building conditions delayed the process for the renamed Mutual House.

Architects Hoopers recently met with the borough council’s conservation officer Mike Taylor to identify layout changes to adhere to the Grade II listed building’s conditions.

A statement on the updated application said: “The extent of the Grade II listing is confined to the gothic style Parr’s Bank building. Although internally connected with its neighbour (the three bay building fronting Princes St, with the fire damaged GRP), the neighbouring structure is not listed and the proposed internal ramp alterations will not require listed building consent.”

Listed building consent is being sought for removal of a structural column and plans to expose the designs of the original ceiling.

Ipswich Building Society bosses said they hoped the space could be used for both education and community activities

The application is currently in the consultation phase and is due to go before the borough council’s planning committee in February.

A spokeswoman from Ipswich Building Society said: “When the premises came onto the market we were keen to own this small part of historic Ipswich.

“Of course, being a listed building we have had additional considerations when designing the layout but our primary concern is to retain and celebrate the wonderful original features of Mutual House, working closely with conservation officers to also ensure our flagship branch meets the needs of our members.”

The building is set to be opened in summer 2017.

Keywords: Ipswich Building Society Ipswich Building Society

1 comment

  • Yet another empty unit in Sailmakers. I guess the management will sex up those big chain new and pending arrivals.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Chris D

    Friday, December 30, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Take a look inside this historic building that has been transformed

42 minutes ago Liz Coates
The historic South East Tower, Yarmouth has been converted and furnished ready for people to let as a 'Glamping' experienece. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The transformation of a 700 year old tower is complete with vintage furniture and curious artefacts that are helping to secure its future and preserve the past.

Dozens of people sleeping rough in Great Yarmouth

10:23 George Ryan
Stuart, 38, has been sleeping outside Poundland in Market Gates, Great Yarmouth for nine weeks. Photo: George Ryan

Dozens of people are sleeping rough in Great Yarmouth town centre as the freezing weather draws in.

Outdoor gym where workouts are set in area’s green spaces

13:44 Anne Edwards
Green Gym

Don’t always think of a traditional gym if you’re toying with the idea of adopting a healthier lifestyle – there is an option, with plenty of fresh air to breathe and new like-minded friends.

Norfolk heroes recognised in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Yesterday, 22:30 Luke Powell
Caroline Williams Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A community stalwart, business leader and harbour master are among those featured in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Most Read

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Read more
London

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Tue, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Read more
Environment Agency

Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Wed, 11:05 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

Read more

Granny robbed while walking with granddaughter

Thu, 10:27 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

Read more

All beds full at major hospital

Thu, 15:45 George Ryan
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

All the beds at a major hospital are full and people are being asked not to attend unless their condition is “life or limb threatening”.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up