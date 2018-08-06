Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Look out for elderly neighbours says pensioner who survived for weeks on cheese

PUBLISHED: 12:42 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:42 09 September 2018

Diane Geraghty,76, at her home in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Diane Geraghty,76, at her home in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A simple act of kindness can save a life.

Diane Geraghty with her rescue dogs Buddy and Lucy. Photo: James Carr.Diane Geraghty with her rescue dogs Buddy and Lucy. Photo: James Carr.

No one knows this more than Diane Geraghty.

Earlier this year the 76-year-old was forced to survive for weeks on cheese left over from her husband’s funeral after the pension department wrongly thought she had died.

The pensioner slowly starved for more than a month until David Kinsella, a total stranger, noticed her looking distressed in her front garden.

He struck up a conversation and after hearing what had happened helped Mrs Geraghty contact the Department for Work and Pensions and resolve the issue.

And now Mrs Geraghty is calling for people to follow in Mr Kinsella’s footsteps and look out for their elderly neighbours battling loneliness who may be in need.

Diane Geraghty,76, at her home in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick ButcherDiane Geraghty,76, at her home in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

She said: “Another couple of weeks and I would have died.

“But David came along and helped me – he does a lot of good and helps so many people.

“If there were more people like that, who spoke to neighbours and made sure they are not lonely, the world would be a better place.”

In April Mrs Geraghty lost her husband of 25 years Joseph Michael Geraghty and spoke of the loneliness people in a similar position can feel.

She said: “I sympathise with people dealing with loneliness.

“I am lonely as far as Joseph isn’t with me, but I take the dogs for a walk and I chat to people so that breaks up the monotony.

“If neighbours are on their own and elderly you should knock on the door from time to time.

“People like privacy but you don’t know what might happen.

“There are a lot of people who are lonely who could do with a kind word and would be glad someone is being helpful towards them.”

Mrs Geraghty hid her troubles from neighbours but admits having gone through such an ordeal she would encourage others to speak out if in need.

She added: “My neighbours always said all you have to do is knock on the door any time of the day and night.

“But I was raised to be independent; it was instilled in us not to knock on people’s doors.

“But after an awful thing like that I would have a different attitude.”

Age UK

Many charities across the region are backing the fight against loneliness.

Jo Reeder, of Age UK Suffolk said: “We live in an ageing society and we would encourage everyone of all ages to check up on elderly relatives and neighbours on a regular basis to ensure that they are keeping well, fed, warm and have everything they need – particularly for those living in rural areas, in extreme weather, or people who may not be as mobile as they would like.

“The value of just a simple conversation for a lonely older person is huge, and we know that one in ten people aged over 65, say that they are often or always lonely, sometimes going for a month or more without a proper conversation.

She added: “Just a simple knock on an elderly neighbours door to check if they are ok, or if they need anything, can sometimes be the most important thing that happens in that day, and can often be life-changing.”

Other News

Three Norfolk lifeboat rescue teams called to reports of someone crying for help

07:46 Eleanor Pringle
Great Yarmouth and Gorleston Lifeboat. Photo: Ron Lovick

Three lifeboat rescue teams were called to the River Bure in the early hours of this morning, responding to reports that someone had been heard calling for help.

Hospital staff racially abused during late-night disturbance

09:56 James Carr
Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

A person has been arrested after racially abusing hospital staff.

Look out for elderly neighbours says pensioner who survived for weeks on cheese

54 minutes ago James Carr
Diane Geraghty,76, at her home in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

A simple act of kindness can save a life.

Clown doctors to bring joy and laughs to hospitals thanks to £146,000 cash boost

11:00 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk Artlink's Clown Round project has been given funding to continue for another three years. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

They might be doctors – but instead of medicine, they prescribe much-needed fun, laughter and joy at some of the most challenging periods in young people’s lives.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Thu, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Benge’s Bakery to close in Gorleston

Fri, 13:09
Benge's Bakery in Bells Road, Gorleston Picture: Archant

A Gorleston bakery is to close on Saturday due to the rising costs of flour.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy