Disqualified drink driver Stuart Warby charged after Ludham pursuit

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a pursuit in North Norfolk last month.

Stuart Warby, of High Street, Ludham, has been charged with drink driving, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.

A vehicle travelling on School Road failed to stop for police on January 23. A 15-minute pursuit around Ludham and Catfield ensued before the driver stopped and abandoned the vehicle, fleeing the scene.

Warby has been released on bail and will return to Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 29 March for his first hearing.