Do you fancy signing up to Hemsby lifeboat crew?

13:10 14 February 2017

The Hemsby lifeboat in operation. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat

The Hemsby lifeboat in operation. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat

Archant

Do you want to help save lives and be part of a close knit lifeboat team?

That is the question being asked by Hemsby Lifeboat Station as it launches a recruitment drive for two crew members.

As a member of the independent lifeboat crew volunteers must be 18 or over, reasonably fit, live within three to four miles of the station, enjoy hard physical work, have good communication skills and get on with the rest of the crew, general public and other emergency services.

The station says volunteers will be expected to give up a fair few hour each week for training.

Boating and first aid experience is obviously an advantage to recruits, but by no means essential, as full training will be given.

Last month the station and its crew was on stand-by for the tidal surge alert.

For more information on signing up contact Dan on 07717 577 575.

