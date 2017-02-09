Doh! Spot the mistake on this Filby sign

Signs springing up in Filby warning of forthcoming roadworks looked to have extended the month to allow them to take place. Peter Farman

It is a month that everyone knows has 28 days, apart from a Leap Year.

However the month of February seems to have three extra days in the village of Filby according to engineers at Essex and Suffolk Water.

As seen in this picture by Peter Farman, the company put up a works warning sign that said Ormesby Road will be closed from February 13 to 31.

Essex and Suffolk Water has changed the sign and says it is happy it made some residents smile due to the calendar blunder.

A spokesman said: “The incorrect date on the advanced warning signs for the roadworks on Ormesby Lane was noticed on Tuesday and had been changed by the afternoon to the correct dates – 20th February to 31st March 2017.

“Motorists should take note of the new dates to avoid being inconvenienced by this essential maintenance to the water supply network and we are pleased to have been able to make residents smile.”