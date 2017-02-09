Donation of £100,000 will fund energy scholarships for UEA students

ScottishPower Foundation UEA scholars - from left, Juliet Mills, Charles McKinlay, Esmee Thornton and Connor Matless. Archant

A programme offering scholarships to students at the University of East Anglia who are keen to get into careers in the energy industry has been extended.

Connor Matless, one of the ScottishPower Foundation UEA scholars, receives his certificate from Queen Letizia of Spain. Connor Matless, one of the ScottishPower Foundation UEA scholars, receives his certificate from Queen Letizia of Spain.

The UEA is one of seven universities which will benefit from ScottishPower Renewables’ £100,000 donation to the scheme.

It will fund four UEA scholarships in energy engineering or environment-related subjects, with a total of 28 available across the country. The scholarship covers all enrolment costs and a living allowance.

One of last year’s scholars, Esmee Thornton, had the chance to speak during the East of England Energy Group’s (EEEGR) Offshore Wind Week event last November.

The four UEA scholars also embarked on a trip to the foundation’s parent company headquarters in Madrid to receive their certificates from the King and Queen of Spain, as well as a visiting ScottishPower’s Cruachan power station in Scotland.

East Anglia One project director Charlie Jordan said: “This funding, which will provide grants for four scholarships, demonstrates our commitment to training a new generation of skilled professionals with the capabilities required to lead the energy industry into the future.”

Professor Lawrence Coates, head of engineering at the UEA, said: “We would urge all students considering a Masters in energy engineering, environmental sciences and any similar disciplines to get in touch as this is a fantastic opportunity to increase your employability.”

ScottishPower Foundation scholar Connor Matless, from Norwich and studying for a Masters in energy engineering with environmental management at UEA, said: “The kind of real life experience I’m getting from the ScottishPower Foundation is completely different to that of my course mates. The visit to Cruachan power plant in Scotland was so valuable, and made me appreciate the scale of the engineering required to design, build and run a plant like that. It was a real treat to get that behind the scenes view to how it all runs.”

See www.scottishpowerfoundation.com for details. Applications close on April 7.