Doubts raised over whether £2m Bradwell sewage works will begin this month

Bradwell village sign. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A borough councillor is doubtful over whether a £2m sewage upgrade planned for Bradwell will get underway in January.

Despite assurances from Anglian Water that the scheme will go ahead Carl Annison says he is “baffled” by the lack of information.

Having not seen any plans for the improvements intended to end flooding misery for residents around the Morton Crescent pumping station, in Lords Lane, and around Hillside school he said “alarm bells” were ringing.

Mr Annison has been putting pressure on the utility company since he was elected to his borough council seat in May 2014, the Bradwell flooding issue being one the main reasons for his standing.

He said: “There has been no leaflet drop, it seems very bizarre to me. I am just worried that they will let the people down. They keep saying they are going to do it and that they will be on track for January, but it just doesn’t ring true.”

A spokesman for Anglian Water said the scheme was about “being resilient in the future” and involved a total overhaul of the pumping stations in Morton Crescent and Stepshort in Burgh Castle. He said the work was scheduled for January but a start date had yet to be confirmed.