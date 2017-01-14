Search

Advanced search

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

10:05 16 January 2017

Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

Archant

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Comment
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City. Picture: Amanda BarnesFinlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City. Picture: Amanda Barnes

For Finlay Barnes, that dream is one step closer to becoming a reality, after signing a scholarship deal with his beloved Norwich City.

The Bradwell lad has been on the books at the Canaries since the age of seven, but is now looking forward to the next step of his football career.

Finlay, who is also studying hard for his GCSEs at Lynn Grove Academy, says he was “overwhelmed” when the offer came in.

He said: “I honestly wasn’t expecting it. It’s an absolute dream come true for me. I’ve been a season ticket holder since I was six years old so I’m speechless.

16-year-old Finlay Barnes, who has signed a scholarship deal with Norwich City.16-year-old Finlay Barnes, who has signed a scholarship deal with Norwich City.

“My friends have all congratulated me and everybody is really pleased for me. All I can really do now is keep focussed, carrying on working hard, but this is a proud moment for me and my family.”

Alongside training and matches in the club’s academy, Finlay is taking eight GCSEs, including English, maths, science, history and geography, but has got used to balancing school and football over the years.

He said: “It is a big workload but Norwich are brilliant with helping us keep on top of our schoolwork and are always keen to stress how important it is. Equally the school are really supportive as well.”

When he was originally spotted playing for Gorleston FC, Finlay was playing as a striker, however he has since developed into a midfielder and says his biggest inspiration is Wes Hoolahan.

Finlay Barnes, 16, who has just signed a Norwich City scholarship, with mum Amanda Barnes, dad, Graham Barnes, and brother Lucas, 10Finlay Barnes, 16, who has just signed a Norwich City scholarship, with mum Amanda Barnes, dad, Graham Barnes, and brother Lucas, 10

Colin Watts, youth development officer for Norwich City, said: “It has been a long journey for Fin going back to his U7 age group when I saw him playing for Gorleston. He is a culture left-footed midfield player with an eye for the ‘special’ pass.

“With hard work and dedication I have high hopes for seeing him develop into a top player for Norwich City.”

Parents Graham and Amanda say they could not be prouder of their son.

Mrs Barnes said: “It was quite stressful waiting to find out because he has worked so hard for this, so it was a huge relief when we found out. I’m so proud.”

Mr Barnes added: “We have travelled all over the place watching him and every boy dreams of becoming a footballer. Seeing your son achieve it is definitely the next best thing.”

Keywords: Lynn Grove Academy Norwich Norwich City

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Do you know where town centre defibrillator is?

32 minutes ago George Ryan
The Acorn Centre in Great Yarmouth has a new defibrilator Photo: George Ryan

There have been calls for more public awareness about a town centre’s defibrillator.

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

10:05 David Hannant
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Council leader thanks emergency services for tidal surge response

Yesterday, 15:54 David Hannant
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council has thanked the emergency service’s for their response to Friday’s tidal surge.

Fleggburgh church awarded £190,000 lottery grant

Yesterday, 12:55 Anne Edwards
Fleggburgh Church

A village church has been awarded £190,000 by the Heritage Lottery Fund to enable it to be re-thatched.

Most Read

Venue which hosted tragic boxing event was operating with no licence

Yesterday, 10:29 David Hannant
The former Atlantis Tower now renamed The Tower Complex on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Old hotel apartments at the rear of the tower. April 2016. Picture: James Bass

A seafront entertainment venue, which recently hosted such events as Tiffany’s Reunions, did so without a valid premises licence, it has emerged.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

10:05 David Hannant
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

Council leader thanks emergency services for tidal surge response

Yesterday, 15:54 David Hannant
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council has thanked the emergency service’s for their response to Friday’s tidal surge.

Read more
Graham Plant

New art gallery and tea room in Norfolk market town

Yesterday, 12:47 David Hannant
Artist Lorraine Auton, right, has joined cafe owners Penny Blake, left, and her sister Louise Dolman to open a new art gallery and cafe in Acle. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A new art gallery and tea room is hoping to add an extra splash of culture to one of the county’s market towns.

Read more

Updated: Man who jumped into the River Yare charged by police

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Dominic Gilbert
Great Yarmouth waiting for the storm surge. Photo by Tim Lindon

A 43-year-old man has been charged for public order offences after jumping into the river in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Most Commented

Video: Lifeboat crew working long hours to repair tidal surge damage

Saturday, January 14, 2017 David Hannant
Repair work is carried out to Hemsby beach following the tidal surge.

Dedicated members of Hemsby Lifeboat crew have been working long and hard to repair damage caused to the beach by high tides.

Read more

Villagers take refuge in pub as storm surge batters Walcott

Friday, January 13, 2017 Miles Jermy
Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Flooding in the car park of the Poachers Pocket. Photo by Simon Finlay

Up to 70 villagers took refuge in a pub tonight as the storm surge pounded the Norfolk coast.

Read more
Tom FitzPatrick

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up