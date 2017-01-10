Search

Driver cut free from car after A47 crash near Lingwood

10 January, 2017 - 14:28
Picture: James Bass

Picture: James Bass

A driver had to be cut from their car after a crash on the A47 near Lingwood and Burlingham.

Three fire crews were called to a road traffic collision at about 9.40pm last night (January 9).

The crews released one person using hydraulic rescue equipment. They assisted the ambulance and police and provided scene safety and vehicle stability.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer, and two ambulances to assist and treated two patients at the scene.

One was walking wounded while the other need extricating from their vehicle.

They both were believed to have been in stable conditions and were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

