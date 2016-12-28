Drivers warned to take their time as temperatures plummet

File picture of traffic build up in the fog on St Crispins Road in Norwich. Photo: Angela Sharpe Archant © 2006

Drivers are being warned to take care this morning, as cold temperatures and fog could create difficult conditions on the roads.

Temperatures went as low as -5c in some parts of the region overnight, and a yellow weather warning for fog was issued by the Met Office.

The warning is in place until noon, with Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire all affected.

It said: “Patches of fog are expected to form overnight and whilst not all areas will see them where fog patches do form visibility could be less than 100 metres. The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Wednesday, although some patches may persist throughout the day.

“Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to air travel are possible.”

Police forces have taken to Twitter this morning to remind people to leave enough time for their journey.

North Norfolk Police said: “It’s a cold and icy this morning, make sure you leave a little extra time to clear your screen and #DriveToArrive #PC313”

The Norfolk Police account added: “Frosty morning across #Norfolk, with some mist and fog patches. Take extra care on untreated roads and clear those windows.