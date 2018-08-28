Search

Advanced search

Drone used in search for missing person near Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 23:30 16 November 2018

A fire service drone has been used in the search for a missing person near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt

A fire service drone has been used in the search for a missing person near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

The fire service drone has been used to help in the search of a missing person near Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service’s drone team from Wymondham has been assisting police in the search for a missing person in St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth.

The search, which started at about 9.30pm tonight (Friday, November 16) was still continuing at just after 11pm.

No-one at Norfolk Police was available for comment about the search or details of the person who is missing,

The fire service drone was introduced earlier this year to assist crews at Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service in tackling a wide range of incidents across the county.

It is hoped the drone, along with a new mobile command centre, will help to enhance the safety of both fire fighters and members of the public at serious incidents throughout Norfolk.

The drone is based at Wymondham Fire Station.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Drone used in search for missing person near Great Yarmouth

15 minutes ago Peter Walsh
A fire service drone has been used in the search for a missing person near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt

The fire service drone has been used to help in the search of a missing person near Great Yarmouth.

Bus shelter in Caister destroyed after being hit by lorry

19:11 Peter Walsh
Bus shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister damaged after being hit by lorry. PIC: Caister Parish Council Facebook.

‘It’s just lucky no-one was hurt’ - that is the message after a bus shelter close to a pub in Caister was flattened by a lorry that had been turning around.

Cancer survivor walks 37 miles with ball and chain to raise awareness

14:03 Greta Levy
Chris Watts trudged through trecherous conditions from Great Yarmouth, through Weavers’ Way to North Walsham to raise money for his Movember campaign all with a ball and chain strapped to his bad. Picture: Contributed

A man who fought testicular cancer has walked a gruelling 60km with a ball and chain to demonstrate the mental strain of fighting the illness.

People ordered to stop excavating sand from beach at Hemsby

17:34 Peter Walsh
Hemsby beach. Photo: Archant

People who have used mechanical diggers to take “significant” amounts of sand and relocate sea defence blocks on Hemsby beach have been ordered to stop.

Most Read

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

Wed, 12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Tue, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Norfolk hospital to pay £600,000 to girl left disabled by mistakes at birth

Yesterday, 14:16 Joseph Norton
Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A young girl left severely disabled after mistakes were made during her birth at a Norfolk hospital will receive an extra £600,000 in damages.

Read more

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Wed, 14:51 Liz Coates
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy