Drugs crackdown Operation Gravity continues as four more men are arrested in Great Yarmouth and Norwich

Police have made four arrests as part of Operation Gravity. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Four more men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences today (Wednesday, January 25) as a police crackdown of drug offences continues.

As part of the county-wide Operation Gravity officers issued a warrant at an address in Aspley Road in Great Yarmouth and seized a quantity of Class A drugs and cash.

A man aged in his 20s from the London area and a man in his 30s from Great Yarmouth, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and money laundering offences.

A further two men were arrested during a separate warrant at an address in Netherwood Green, Norwich.

Officers attended the property where they discovered a quantity of Class A drugs.

A man in his 30s from the Norwich area and a male in his 20s from the London area have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

All four men remain in police custody where they will be questioned by officers later.

Norfolk’s county policing commander Ch Supt Dave Marshall said: “Today’s arrests should serve as a warning that we remain focussed and intent on targeting those who continue to engage in drug dealing activity in Norfolk.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we will act upon any information provided to us and we are grateful for the support shown to this operation so far.”

Operation Gravity launched last month to tackle drug dealing and drug-related violence in a Norfolk-wide strategy.

As officers from Norfolk Constabulary continue their crackdown on drug related crime, the force also continues to work closely with partner agencies to support those vulnerable members of our communities caught up in drug activity.

For support contact FRANK on 0800 77 66 or the Samaritans on 116 123.

As part of our Let’s Get Them Out campaign the EDP and Norwich Evening News are urging readers to report any suspicious activity relating to drugs to the police.

Anyone with information about drug activity in their area should call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 11