Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dualling the A47 would make closures due to accidents less likely, say police

PUBLISHED: 10:30 08 September 2018

Delays are being caused on the A47 near Great Yarmouth by a broken down vehicle. PHOTO: Google Maps

Delays are being caused on the A47 near Great Yarmouth by a broken down vehicle. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

Dualling the A47 would make accidents less likely to close the whole road, according to Norfolk Police.

Chris Hinitt, serious collision investigation team and road safety inspector with the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said it is always a challenge to work on a single carriageway following a crash.

He said: “When you first arrive on your first priority is to save lives and do life preserving. In some accidents we can close one lane and keep the other lane open.

“It is always a challenge if we have to work on a single carriageway road where there has been a collision. A big long section of the A12 and A47 are single carriageway and quite often an accident will block the whole road.”

He added: “The straight parts of the A47 and A12 encourage people to go on the speed limit or over the limit and if you have a collision the chances are they are likely to be more impactful and close the road.

“If you have got a two lane carriageway like the A11 and A12 then you would get they option of partially closing the road rather than fully closing it because we have more to work with.”

The cost of a fatal accident on Britain’s road is estimated to cost more than £2m according to the most recent statistics from the Department for Transport, with the prevention of a serious collision worth nearly £250,000 per accident.

For the police, their first priority after saving lives remains safety, regardless of the impact closing a road might have on other road users.

Insp. Hinitt said: “You can have a dual carriageway road that has only two lanes with a barrier down the middle and we don’t get a lot of that on the A47.

“If we have to work on a collision the problem is that you have other cars coming the other way and is that safe for the staff?”

He added: “We are acutely aware that they are really important for business and the community and the knock on effect of closing that road will have knock on effects for places nearby as well.

“It is always in the forefront of our minds to open the road as quickly as possible but what we won’t do is sacrifice the evidence because I don’t want to go to a family and say I needed to open the road so someone could get home and I couldn’t get the evidence.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Dualling the A47 would make closures due to accidents less likely, say police

27 minutes ago Conor Matchett
Delays are being caused on the A47 near Great Yarmouth by a broken down vehicle. PHOTO: Google Maps

Dualling the A47 would make accidents less likely to close the whole road, according to Norfolk Police.

Everything you need to  know about the Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth

48 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 2017. Two young boys dressed as pirates. Picture: James Bass Photography

Around 30,000 people are expected to flock to the 19th annual Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth this weekend.

A47 accidents have caused a month’s worth of road closures over five years

07:00 Conor Matchett
The Just Dual It campaign is calling for the whole of the A47 to be dualled. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Accidents on the A47 caused a month’s worth of road closures between 2013 and 2018, figures have revealed.

Ketamine and class A drugs found as three people arrested

15 minutes ago Bethany Wales
Three people were arrested for drug offences in Lowestoft. Picture: Ian Burt.

A specialised police drugs team arrested three people as part on an ongoing crackdown across the region.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Thu, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy