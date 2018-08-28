Search

Advanced search

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

PUBLISHED: 16:43 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:08 09 November 2018

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Archant

A Norfolk school has installed CCTV in its toilets after a spate of vandalism.

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Shane HarveyParents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Shane Harvey

Acle Academy put the cameras in during half-term in both boys and girls toilets and has reassured parents that their children’s privacy will “not be compromised.”

Some angry parents have hit out at the decision with one calling it “very intrusive” and another saying it is “something you just do not do”.

Shane Harvey, 33, from Acle who has two stepdaughters in year 8 and year 11 said installing CCTV in the toilets “is not right”.

Mr Harvey said: “Putting CCTV in children’s toilets is just something you do not do. When I think about it it’s a joke.”

Headteacher Helen Watts said she was aware of speculation which has been circulating on social media from a “small minority of parents”.

Mrs Watts said parents have been very supportive of the school’s decision.

The cameras are set to go live next week.

She said: “As with all the cameras installed within the toilet facilities I have walked around with the camera company and viewed on screen the images they capture.

“I can personally assure you that no cameras compromise the privacy of our students using the urinals or toilets themselves. Any comments on social media that contradict this are false.

“We are currently in the process of re-writing our CCTV policy which will be available prior to the CCTV going live.”

Jackie Petts, 48, who has a daughter in year 10 described the cameras as “very intrusive”.

“There are a lot of parents who are not in agreement with this. There has been no discussion with parents apart from a letter which was sent out saying they had installed the CCTV.

“It is very intrusive and children should have the right to privacy in the toilets. It just is not necessary,” she said.

Mrs Watts said the school had only received one complaint about the cameras.

She has also stressed that only one nominated person will be able to view the footage and there is no possibility of it becoming available online.

Topic Tags:

Other News

What were the headlines in Norfolk 150 years ago?

06:30 Taz Ali
Volunteers are needed to help digitise 150 years of newspaper content in the Archant archive. Picture: Nick Butcher

Explore almost 150 years of our region’s history by volunteering in a fascinating new project to digitise this newspaper’s archive.

Video ‘People poured into the streets decked with flags’: From Beccles to Thetford - how your town celebrated the 1918 armistice

07:00 Rowan Mantell
Armistice Day 1918 at Norwich Guildhall (Picture: Archant)

Norfolk celebrated peace a century ago with flags, parades, bells and even impromptu flypasts and a commandeered fire engine.

Revealed – the Norfolk academy trusts which paid top executives more than £150,000

Yesterday, 19:10 Bethany Whymark
Iceni Academy, run by the Academy Transformation Trust. It was among the academy trust named by the Department for Education as having paid a salary of more than £150,000 to at least one trustee or staff member. Picture: Iceni Academy

Staff members at academy trusts running dozens of schools in Norfolk and Waveney were paid in excess of £150,000 last year.

Video “People think they look big by stabbing people, but they’re not” - youth backs scheme to tackle knife crime as it visits Norwich

Yesterday, 18:00 Peter Walsh
StreetDoctors initiative educating young people on Knife Crime

“If people come at you with a knife and you haven’t got one you’re stuffed” - that is the stark message from a youth whose friend was stabbed in the chest in a street fight.

Most Read

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

Wed, 10:57 Dan Grimmer
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

Wed, 14:42 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Video Murder arrests after man stabbed to death

Thu, 06:41 Taz Ali
Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Great Yarmouth last night.

Read more

Two arrested following police raid in Gorleston

Tue, 10:10 Joseph Norton
Two people have been arrested following a police raid in Gorleston this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in Gorleston earlier this morning.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Video Neighbours describe harrowing aftermath of Yarmouth murder

Thu, 16:02 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Residents have shared harrowing accounts of seeing a stabbing victim collapsed on the pavement and fighting for his life in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Local Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy