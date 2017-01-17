Search

Acle Academy making improvements one year after it was put into special measures, Ofsted says

17 January, 2017 - 22:36
Acle Academy. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inspectors say a troubled academy is taking positive steps one year after it was put into special measures.

Ofsted inspectors visited Acle Academy in December for the second monitoring report since it was put into special measures in January last year.

In the first, published in September, leaders were told “minimal progress” had been made towards improvement.

But in the latest visit, inspectors determined that “leaders and managers are taking effective action towards the removal of special measures”.

A report published from the visit praised head of school Helen Watts, who, since she took up the post in September, has “swiftly implemented improvements”.

“The new head of school is adamant that the voices of pupils and parents must be heard at Acle Academy,” it said.

Quality of behaviour is now a focus, inspectors said, while staff recognise that attendance and persistent absence continues to be an area which needs “considerable improvement”.

“Pupils unanimously say that the school has improved since September,” the report says. “They say that behaviour is the thing that has improved the most.

“Most pupils say that bullying is rare, and that it is being dealt with with increasing effectiveness, although some staff are still inconsistent in their actions to deal with pupils’ concerns.”

Inspectors “strongly recommended” that the academy does not appoint newly-qualified teachers.

  • Are there any state schools performing at the required level or above in East Anglia? I fear for these kids and their aspirations

    Big Bonce

    Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Troubled academy on the right tracks a year after being put into special measures

