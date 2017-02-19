Bradwell youngsters on song in House Shout singing competition

Harriers’ House Captains Callum Western and Jessie Crickmore being presented with the House Cup by Alison Corfield. Picture: Bradley Young Bradley Young

The young ones of Bradwell were in good voice as a school hosted its first singing competition.

Children of Homefield Church of England Primary School’s houses competed in the school’s inaugural House Shout singing competition recently,

Pupils were on song as they competed in their houses, singing a wide variety of songs as they aimed to claim the House Cup.

Among the songs performed were Lean on Me, Three Little Birds, Roar and Price Tag, with Reception children treating the school to a performance of Wiggly Fingers.

Alison Corfield, head of Norfolk Music Service, served as special guest judge, along with Melody Stephens, who returned from maternity leave specifically for the occasion.

In the end, it was the Harriers house that claimed the grand price, with captains - Callum Western and Jessie Crickmore - proudly collecting the House Cup.