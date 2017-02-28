Celebrations at Gorleston school after receiving a good Ofsted report

Principal Kate Rutherford and pupils celebrate the Ofsted inspection report Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust Archant

Children and staff at a Gorleston school are celebrating after they received the seal of approval from inspectors.

Ormiston Herman Academy has been rated as good by Ofsted for its overall effectiveness after five key areas were looked at a two day inspection in January.

The school was rated good in its effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare and finally outcomes for pupils.

It was rated as excellent for its early years provision.

The report stated ‘very strong senior and middle leaders have been highly effective in securing improved outcomes for all groups of pupils in reading, writing and mathematics’.

It added: “Pupils behave well and respond appropriately to the system of rewards for good conduct and attendance. “Good working relationships between adults and pupils inspire confidence among learners.”

Kate Rutherford became principal of Ormiston Herman Academy after previously leading the predecessor school Herman Community Primary School.

She said: “We are delighted to have achieved an Ofsted rating of good, with outstanding early years provision.

“It is a truly fantastic achievement, further demonstrating the way in which we have sustained our commitment to providing high-quality education for our pupils.

“This excellent report is a real team effort – it is a reflection of the dedicated, hard-working and talented team of staff and pupils at the academy, and I would also like to thank our parents for their continued support.”

Ofsted said the school could improve by enabling more of the most able pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, to exceed age-related expectations and achieve mastery of English, mathematics and other subjects. It could also develop the curriculum further to provide experiences that increase all pupils’ understanding and progress in subjects other than English and mathematics.

Nicole McCartney, managing director of the eastern region for Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “It is wonderful that the continued excellence of Ormiston Herman Academy has been confirmed in the Ofsted report. We look forward to supporting the school as a high-performing academy of choice.”