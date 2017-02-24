Search

College students help salute young scholars at Children’s University graduation

14:35 27 February 2017

Students from Great Yarmouth College who helped at a Children's University graduation. Picture: Lisa Bland

Lisa Bland

Young scholars were saluted as Great Yarmouth College’s childcare department helped out at a graduation ceremony for the Children’s University.

The Children’s University scheme, which is run across different schools, allows pupils to access extra-curricular activities, earning a graduation when they have completed a certain number of activities.

For the second year in a row, the college’s childcare department played their role in hosting this ceremony, welcoming families and graduates to the ceremony and helping with craft activities.

Students helped organise such activities as canvas design and pencil case decorations at the event, interacting with the school children in attendance.

Holly Chase, Programme Area Leader said “Celebrating achievement during an event such as Children’s University helps to raise aspirations of our very youngest within our local community”.

