Find out how our schools performed in their GCSE results

Students at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy collecting their GCSE results 2018. Principle Barry Smith with two high achievers Emanuel Correia and Adam Easey. Picture: Inspiration Trust/Angela Sharpe Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

Hundreds of teenagers have received their GCSE results today amid scenes of celebration - and in some cases disappointment.

Students at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy collecting their GCSE results 2018. L-R This years high achievers Emanuel Correia, Adam Easey, Sam Johnson, Liberty Rhodes, Lilly Thompson, Erin Spooner, Bartek Michalski and Vilte Eisvidyte. Picture: Inspiration Trust/Angela Sharpe Students at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy collecting their GCSE results 2018. L-R This years high achievers Emanuel Correia, Adam Easey, Sam Johnson, Liberty Rhodes, Lilly Thompson, Erin Spooner, Bartek Michalski and Vilte Eisvidyte. Picture: Inspiration Trust/Angela Sharpe

At Great Yarmouth Charter Academy there were celebrations as the pass rate for English and maths was nearly double compared to when it had been Great Yarmouth High School.

The percentage of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths was 58pc. Its predecessor, Great Yarmouth High, achieved 30pc in 2017’s results.

Pupils of Caister acdemy celebrate their GCSE results: Daniel Johnstone, Isabella Weller, Kitty Robinson, Ben Moore, Ella Bishop, Jade Westgate, Honey Harvey-Mobbs Pupils of Caister acdemy celebrate their GCSE results: Daniel Johnstone, Isabella Weller, Kitty Robinson, Ben Moore, Ella Bishop, Jade Westgate, Honey Harvey-Mobbs

Headmaster Barry Smith said: “These results are just the start of showing what Great Yarmouth kids are made of.

“We have more than doubled the pass rate at the tougher grade five-plus English and maths measure compared to the old high school, and nearly doubled the grade four pass rate too.

GCSE Results day at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston, Norfolk. Jason Benchapongwimon, Melita Stekerhofa and Signe Stekerhofa. Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography GCSE Results day at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston, Norfolk. Jason Benchapongwimon, Melita Stekerhofa and Signe Stekerhofa. Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography

“I am extremely proud of what our young people and teachers have achieved today, and will go on achieving at sixth form and beyond.

“As ever, we really encourage families to come and visit and see with their own eyes.”

GCSE Results day at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston, Norfolk. GCSE student Georgia Womack (centre) with her sister Freya (left) and Motther Michelle (right) Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography GCSE Results day at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston, Norfolk. GCSE student Georgia Womack (centre) with her sister Freya (left) and Motther Michelle (right) Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy saw 43pc students achieve the benchmark figure of at least a grade four in English and maths, a decrease of 8pc.

Among individual successes at the school were Will Simm who achieved five grade nines; a grade eight; two grade sevens, two Bs and a distinction and Anna Duffield who gained three grade nines, four grade eights, two A grades, a grade six, a distinction* and a distinction

Jess Smith, Millie Fisher and Tyler Munroe with their GCSE results at Ormiston Venture Academy. Picture: Lionel Heap Jess Smith, Millie Fisher and Tyler Munroe with their GCSE results at Ormiston Venture Academy. Picture: Lionel Heap

Other successes were Anya Heywood who celebrated receiving a grade nine, a grade eight, two grade sevens, two grade sixes, a grade five, two B grades, a distinction* and a distinction, Be Be Patterson achieved two grade nines, three grade eights, two grade sevens, two As, a distinction and distinction* and Isabel Wilson gained a grade nine, three grade sevens, two grade sixes, an A and a B grade, one distinction* and a distinction.

Results saw 54pc of students gain a grade four or higher in English, and 50pc secured a grade four in maths.

Pupils of Flegg High Ormiston academy celebrate their GCSE results: From left to right: Adam Parker, Alice McNelly, Mr Li-Rochhi, Libby Brooke, Jack Gibson. Pupils of Flegg High Ormiston academy celebrate their GCSE results: From left to right: Adam Parker, Alice McNelly, Mr Li-Rochhi, Libby Brooke, Jack Gibson.

Principal Tamsin Poulter said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students’ on their achievements today and on taking such a positive step towards successful futures.

“We are proud of what they have achieved. We will continue to work hard to ensure that every student fulfils their potential as we look to continue our journey of improvement over the coming year.”

At Lynne Grove Academy the percentage of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths was 57pc, compared to 67pc last year.

Alison Mobbs, principal, said: “We are very pleased with the results achieved and the progress made by our GCSE students this year.

“They’ve worked incredibly hard to get the best grades they can, and we wish them all the very best for the future.

“We’re particularly pleased with the very strong results achieved in academic, creative and vocational subjects, showing the strengths we have across the curriculum and underlining our determination to enable students to ‘discover what you’re good at’.”

At Ormiston Venture Academy the percentage of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths was 63pc, a rise of 15pc.

Principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham said: “We are delighted with the results achieved today at Ormiston Venture Academy – with significant improvement in all key subjects and strong results across the board.

“Our GCSE cohort are an exceptional group and I am sure that everyone in our community will join me in congratulating each and every one of these sensational young people in their success.

Caister Academy is celebrating the success of its students after 56pc of pupils achieved grade four and above in English and maths their GCSEs.

Principal Michelle Strong, said: “We are delighted with the results achieved by our year 11 students this year. Their hard work over the years has enabled them to get the best grades they can, and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Ben Moore, 16, was one of the highest achieving pupils with two grade nines and five grade eights. He said: “I’m really pleased with my results after all of the hard work I put in. The teachers gave us the tools we needed and they’re the reason I’m here.”

Ben is going to Paston College in North Walsham to study chemistry, biology and maths.

Kitty Robinson, 16, will be joining Ben at Paston, achieving three grade eights and four grade sevens.

Last year the grade four bench mark figure for English and maths was 60pc.

Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham saw 49pc of students gain a grade four in English and maths, a decrease from 63pc.

Ross Li-Rocchi, interim principal, said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on their receiving their GCSE results today. We are proud of their achievements and of the progress they have made whilst at the academy. There are some fantastic individual accomplishments, including students who have gained several top grade nines. I would also like to thank the students’ families for their support and our staff for their dedication and commitment, all of which have contributed to the students’ success and improved outcomes.”

At Acle Academy the benchmark figure was 67pc, an increase of 4pc.

Helen Watts, principal, said: “Congratulations to all our year 11 students who have worked so hard this year. We are delighted that 67pc of students achieved a grade four in English and Maths and 48pc achieved a grade five.

“We are very proud of the achievements of our students, especially considering the national changes to specifications. My heartfelt thanks are extended to our passionate and diligent staff who have tirelessly supported our students.”