Find out how our schools performed in their GCSE results
PUBLISHED: 17:17 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:17 23 August 2018
Angela Sharpe Photography 2018
Hundreds of teenagers have received their GCSE results today amid scenes of celebration - and in some cases disappointment.
At Great Yarmouth Charter Academy there were celebrations as the pass rate for English and maths was nearly double compared to when it had been Great Yarmouth High School.
The percentage of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths was 58pc. Its predecessor, Great Yarmouth High, achieved 30pc in 2017’s results.
Headmaster Barry Smith said: “These results are just the start of showing what Great Yarmouth kids are made of.
“We have more than doubled the pass rate at the tougher grade five-plus English and maths measure compared to the old high school, and nearly doubled the grade four pass rate too.
“I am extremely proud of what our young people and teachers have achieved today, and will go on achieving at sixth form and beyond.
“As ever, we really encourage families to come and visit and see with their own eyes.”
Cliff Park Ormiston Academy saw 43pc students achieve the benchmark figure of at least a grade four in English and maths, a decrease of 8pc.
Among individual successes at the school were Will Simm who achieved five grade nines; a grade eight; two grade sevens, two Bs and a distinction and Anna Duffield who gained three grade nines, four grade eights, two A grades, a grade six, a distinction* and a distinction
Other successes were Anya Heywood who celebrated receiving a grade nine, a grade eight, two grade sevens, two grade sixes, a grade five, two B grades, a distinction* and a distinction, Be Be Patterson achieved two grade nines, three grade eights, two grade sevens, two As, a distinction and distinction* and Isabel Wilson gained a grade nine, three grade sevens, two grade sixes, an A and a B grade, one distinction* and a distinction.
Results saw 54pc of students gain a grade four or higher in English, and 50pc secured a grade four in maths.
Principal Tamsin Poulter said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students’ on their achievements today and on taking such a positive step towards successful futures.
“We are proud of what they have achieved. We will continue to work hard to ensure that every student fulfils their potential as we look to continue our journey of improvement over the coming year.”
At Lynne Grove Academy the percentage of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths was 57pc, compared to 67pc last year.
Alison Mobbs, principal, said: “We are very pleased with the results achieved and the progress made by our GCSE students this year.
“They’ve worked incredibly hard to get the best grades they can, and we wish them all the very best for the future.
“We’re particularly pleased with the very strong results achieved in academic, creative and vocational subjects, showing the strengths we have across the curriculum and underlining our determination to enable students to ‘discover what you’re good at’.”
At Ormiston Venture Academy the percentage of students who achieved at least a grade four in English and maths was 63pc, a rise of 15pc.
Principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham said: “We are delighted with the results achieved today at Ormiston Venture Academy – with significant improvement in all key subjects and strong results across the board.
“Our GCSE cohort are an exceptional group and I am sure that everyone in our community will join me in congratulating each and every one of these sensational young people in their success.
Caister Academy is celebrating the success of its students after 56pc of pupils achieved grade four and above in English and maths their GCSEs.
Principal Michelle Strong, said: “We are delighted with the results achieved by our year 11 students this year. Their hard work over the years has enabled them to get the best grades they can, and we wish them all the very best for the future.”
Ben Moore, 16, was one of the highest achieving pupils with two grade nines and five grade eights. He said: “I’m really pleased with my results after all of the hard work I put in. The teachers gave us the tools we needed and they’re the reason I’m here.”
Ben is going to Paston College in North Walsham to study chemistry, biology and maths.
Kitty Robinson, 16, will be joining Ben at Paston, achieving three grade eights and four grade sevens.
Last year the grade four bench mark figure for English and maths was 60pc.
Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham saw 49pc of students gain a grade four in English and maths, a decrease from 63pc.
Ross Li-Rocchi, interim principal, said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on their receiving their GCSE results today. We are proud of their achievements and of the progress they have made whilst at the academy. There are some fantastic individual accomplishments, including students who have gained several top grade nines. I would also like to thank the students’ families for their support and our staff for their dedication and commitment, all of which have contributed to the students’ success and improved outcomes.”
At Acle Academy the benchmark figure was 67pc, an increase of 4pc.
Helen Watts, principal, said: “Congratulations to all our year 11 students who have worked so hard this year. We are delighted that 67pc of students achieved a grade four in English and Maths and 48pc achieved a grade five.
“We are very proud of the achievements of our students, especially considering the national changes to specifications. My heartfelt thanks are extended to our passionate and diligent staff who have tirelessly supported our students.”