GCSE league tables: Which three schools in Norfolk and Suffolk are under-performing?

19 January, 2017 - 09:30
Students at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy collect their GCSE results. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Just two schools in the county are classed as under-performing by the government, as final GCSE league tables confirm that Norfolk and Suffolk are sitting above the national average.

GCSE results at Sprowston High School. Kelsey Andrews, left, who celebrated her birthday as well as her exam results with Alice Trett. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGCSE results at Sprowston High School. Kelsey Andrews, left, who celebrated her birthday as well as her exam results with Alice Trett. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The figures, released today, are the revised results from last summer’s GCSEs and take into account exam appeals made since the provisional tables were published in October.

This year, for the first time, the government is using the new Progress 8 measure to judge how schools are performing.

It replaces the traditional A* to C method, and measures how well pupils progressed from the end of primary school to the end of secondary, compared to other pupils who had a similar score at primary level.

The higher the Progress 8 score, the better schools and local authorities have performed.

University Technical College Norfolk's (UTC Norfolk) first GCSE results. Henry Watt celebrates his english grade with a hug from his english teacher, Emma Webb. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYUniversity Technical College Norfolk's (UTC Norfolk) first GCSE results. Henry Watt celebrates his english grade with a hug from his english teacher, Emma Webb. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Today’s figures show that Norfolk and Suffolk received Progress 8 scores of 0.01 and 0.02 respectively, sitting above the national average of -0.03. Cambridgeshire’s score was 0.11.

It puts Norfolk 59th out of 151 local education authorities, and Suffolk in 57th.

Just two of Norfolk’s 51 secondary schools have fallen below the government’s floor standard - a Progress 8 standard of -0.5 or lower.

City Academy Norwich scored -0.51 and the Hewett Academy, also in Norwich, scored -0.55.

Ormiston Denes Academy, in Lowestoft, was the only secondary school out of Suffolk’s 41 which under-performed, scoring -0.67.

A handful of schools narrowly avoided dipping below the standard, including Downham Market Academy, on -0.47, and King’s Lynn Academy, on -0.49.

High performers in the region included Wymondham College, on 0.53, and Hethersett Academy, on 0.68.

In Cambridgeshire, the under-performing schools were Thomas Clarkson Academy, in Wisbech, UTC Cambridge and Ernulf Academy in St Neots,

Nationally, almost one in 10 secondary schools - 282 around the country - have fallen under the government’s floor standard.

In 2015, under the old five A*-C system, 329 schools were below the target.

According to the Press Association’s analysis, 107 of those are sponsored academies, 34 are schools that have converted into academies, 51 are council run and seven are mainstream free schools.

The rest are other types of mainstream state schools such as colleges that cater to GCSE students.

• See tomorrow’s paper for more results and analysis.

  • A very one-sided view. Could it not be that the schools are doing their utmost to teach and educate, but some pupils are 'failing' their schools? Or that the pupils actually have reached their highest levels of achievement?

    Patrik

  • Completely meaningless unless the results are compared with the results of IQ tests from all pupils. Schools might meet the artificial standard imposed by government but fail to do the best for their brightest pupils.

    FlintinChalk

