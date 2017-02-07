Gorleston students go on virtual tour of the world

Students at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston try out the Google kits Picture: Ormiston Venture Academy Archant

Students at Ormiston Venture Academy in Gorleston have been taken on an epic journey across the world, as part of the Google Expeditions programme, which provides virtual reality experiences.

Google Cardboard kits gave Ormiston Venture Academy young ones the opportunity to use a phone to transport them across various scenic landscapes, landmarks and world wonders, from Machu Pichu, The Great Barrier Reef and the Yellowstone National Park, to erupting volcanoes and outer space scenes.

Students of all year groups at the academy, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), had access to the trailblazing experience, enhancing learning in all academic subjects from geography lessons to maths.

Mr Scotney, director of mathematics at Ormiston Venture Academy, said: “The experience provided the students with an outstanding opportunity to put their learning into the wider context of places that they would never normally see first-hand.

“It was a great example of how technology can aid learning experiences in the classroom, and it was brilliant to see all the students so excited to get involved.”

Wezley Holland, a Year 10 student, said: “Google virtual reality helps us to visualise amazing environments that we would not otherwise have access to. We were able to explore hidden places, under the sea environments and outer space views. It was an incredible experience and I will remember it for a long time.”