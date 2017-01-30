Gorleston students help steward Queen’s visit to Norwich

The college students during the visit Picture: East Norfolk Sixth Form College Archant

Public Service students at East Norfolk Sixth Form College were given the opportunity to support the Queen’s visit to the University of East Anglia on Friday.

The Year 1 and 2 Gorleston students assisted the university’s security and the police during the visit.

East Norfolk Sixth Form College was the only college whose students were asked to assist as stewards for crowd control along the main route the Queen and other dignitaries took.

The Queen was visiting the Fiji exhibition at the Sainsbury’s Centre on the university campus and met a number of dignitaries including the ambassador to the UK, the High Commissioner and the President of Fiji.

Marie-Laure Warner, teacher of public services, said: “The whole experience that an occasion such as this and the opportunity it offers to students who wish to join the public services is invaluable.”