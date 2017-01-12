Great Yarmouth schools could lose 159 teachers according to National Union of Teachers (NUT) figures with Ormiston Venture Academy worst hit in Norfolk

Schools could be hard hit in years to come. Photo: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Schools in and around the borough could lose 159 teachers, according to new figures.

The Department for Education (DfE) says that, in real terms, school funding will be protected from government cuts.

However rising staff costs, inflation and cuts elsewhere have left budgets stretched and spending power decreased.

And though schools are saving where they can to protect frontline education, there are fears it could lead to bigger class sizes, fewer teachers and a slowdown in projects to update tired facilities and outdated technology.

The staff losses are based on the difference in schools budgets this year and those forecast for 2020, taking into account inflation and cuts of other areas.

It comes as teaching unions warn that almost £60m could be lost from school budgets in Norfolk and Suffolk by the end of 2020 if the government does not invest more in education.

New figures from the National Union of Teachers (NUT) and Association of Teachers and Lecturers (ATL) estimate that Norfolk school budgets could fall by £36m and £22m from 2015 to 2020.

The unions’ figures – worked out using 2015/16 funding and factoring in proposed ESG cuts and the national funding formula – show that Ormiston Venture Academy, in Gorleston, could be the worst affected in Norfolk – with a predicted budget loss of almost £650,000.

A spokesperson for the school said they did not yet know the exact figures, but said the school has “robust financial planning” in place and would always “prioritise investment in teaching”.

Their calculations – which the government has called “fundamentally misleading” – say this could equate to schools receiving an average of £307 less per pupil.

ATL Norfolk branch and district secretary Bob Groome described the situation schools found themselves in as “heartbreaking”.

He said he expected class sizes to rise and was regularly called to help schools restructure their workforce as finances tightened. “For the children that are losing out it is awful,” he said. “Support staff numbers are likely to decrease and for the children who need that help, it is just heartbreaking – they have one chance to make a good start.”

The DfE said school funding was currently at its highest level on record and would be more than £40bn in 2016/17.

List of the schools

Acle Academy – -3

Acle St Edmund Voluntary Controlled Primary School – -1

Alderman Swindell Primary School – -2

Blofield Primary School – -2

Brundall Primary School – -2

Caister Academy – -6

Caister Infant, Nursery School and Children’s Centre – -1

Caister Junior School – -4

Cantley Primary School – 0

Catfield Voluntary Controlled CofE Primary School – -2

Cliff Park - Ormiston

Academy – -6

Cliff Park Infant School, Gorleston – -4

Cliff Park Junior School – -4

Cobholm Primary Academy – -3

Edward Worlledge Community Primary School – -2

Fairhaven Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School – 0

Filby Primary School – -1

Flegg High School – -6

Fleggburgh Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School – -1

Freethorpe Community Primary and Nursery School – -2

Great Yarmouth (VA) High School – -6

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy – -9

Hemsby Primary School – -1

Hopton Church of England Primary School – -2

Lingwood Primary Academy – -1

Lynn Grove Academy – -11

Moorlands CofE Primary Academy – -3

North Denes Primary School – -4

Northgate Primary School, Great Yarmouth – -5

Ormesby Village Infant School – -1

Ormesby Village Junior School – -1

Ormiston Herman Academy – -5

Ormiston Venture Academy – -17

Ormiston Victory Academy – -11

Peterhouse CofE Primary Academy – -7

Reedham Primary School – 0

Rollesby Primary School – -1

Southtown Primary School – -1

St George’s Primary School, Great Yarmouth – -2

Stalham Academy – -2

Stalham Community Infant & Pre-School – 0

Stalham High School – -4

Winterton Primary School – -2

Woodlands Primary Academy – -5

Wroughton Junior School – -4