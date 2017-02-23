Ludham pupils go interstellar with new space project

Graham Colman with Ludham Primary School and Nursery Pupils Lily and Jenson. Picture: Heather Delf Heather Delf

Pupils at Ludham Primary School and Nursery have gone to infinity and beyond with their latest school project.

The school launched ‘Space Week’ this week, with its young ones participating in the European Space Education Resource Office project.

The exciting project sees the whole school taking part and researching facts about our Solar System, making their own solar-powered lunar buggies and designing their own landing crafts - along with other intergalactic activities.

The cross-curricular project incorporates aspects of maths, literacy, ICT, art, deisgn, technology, PE and music, and included a visit from Graham Colman, head of mathematics at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College.

Headteacher, Heather Delf said “The children have thoroughly enjoyed learning about the Solar System. The project has given them a taste of the excitement a career in space could offer.”