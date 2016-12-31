Nine days to object to lollipop cutbacks

Concerns have been raised over children’s safety over the threat of local lollipop patrols getting axed.

Crossing patrols at six schools in the Great Yarmouth borough are set to be pulled by Norfolk County Council to help cut a budget overspend. The issue is currently up for public consultation until January 8.

Schools affected are Moorlands Primary in Belton, Homefield VC Primary in Bradwell, Lingwood Primary, Ormesby Infant and Junior schools and St George’s Primary in Yarmouth.

John Rudrum, chairman of Belton parish council said: “It is putting money before safety,” added villagers are upset and sigusted at the planned withdrawal of patrols.

“We have been speaking about the matter at parish council and we are all thoroughly concerned. We need somebody these assisting children across the road.”

Safety concerns have also been raised outside St George’s Primary School.”

Headteacher Melodie Fearns said: “My concern is our entrance is almost directly onto the zebra crossing outside, and although there is a railing there I have a real concern the children could run straight onto the road.”

Across the county, 38 patrols are earmarked for closure because they do not meet national criteria which takes into account the number of children crossing, the number and type of vehicles passing and what safety measures, such as speed bumps or zebra crossings, are in place.

Funding could end on April 1 next year.

The approximate cost to run all 96 of the road crossing patrols (RCP) this year is £270,000. This was made up of the £245,000 to run the sites, plus £25,000 for a RCP manager, travel, recruitment and equipment.

However, the current RCP budget is £128,610 – leaving a shortfall of £141,390.

A final decisions will be made at a January county council meeting following an analysis and consideration of the consultation responses.

nThe public consultation is available by visiting https://norfolk.citizenspace.com/consultation/roadcrossingpatrols/.