Pupils in Great Yarmouth given playground masterclass

Angie Cotton of Great Yamrouth Borough Services visits St Nicholas Priory School. Picture: Tracey Waters Tracey Waters

Year Five pupils from St Nicholas Priory School in Great Yarmouth were given a masterclass in playground design when a visitor from the borough services came to the school earlier this month.

Angie Cotton of Great Yarmouth Borough Services visited the school to speak to pupils about how to design a playground and what type of equipment is put in them.

The young ones were then given the opportunity to share ideas of their own for playgrounds and were very interested in what their visitor had the say on the topic.

The children all shared their many different ideas, with one particularly good suggestion coming from Chloe in 5T, who suggested bike sheds could be installed in playgrounds to stop bicycles being thrown onto the ground.

The visit took place just before half term.