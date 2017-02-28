Students in Gorleston look to ‘worst fears’ to inspire horror stories

Author in residence Alexander Gordon Smith with some of the pupils at Ormiston Venture Academy. Archant

Horror is helping children at a Gorleston school to invent characters and build stories.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Under the guidance of author-in-residence Alexander Gordon Smith students from Year 7 to Year 9 are being asked to look to their worst fears for inspiration.

The aim is to help even reluctant writers to connect with creativity as part of the National Literacy Trust’s Literacy for Life programme.

As one of the six schools taking part, Ormiston Venture Academy, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), has been assigned the successful children’s author who is holding workshops for students throughout the school year.

Gordon is an author of children’s and young adult fiction, with books including the horror series Furnace. He has visited Ormiston Venture twice, delivering horror writing workshops for selected groups of 20 students.