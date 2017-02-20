Search

Advanced search

Youngsters don mortarboards for graduation ceremony celebrating their achievements

20 February, 2017 - 20:30
Children's University graduation ceremony for youngsters from Catton Grove and Caister primary school's at Yarmouth College. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Children's University graduation ceremony for youngsters from Catton Grove and Caister primary school's at Yarmouth College. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

There was a sea of blue gowns and smiling faces as a group of youngsters celebrated their graduation.

$element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value
Comment

Proud family members watched on at a special ceremony as 30 school pupils were given certificates by the Norfolk Children’s University at Great Yarmouth College.

The pupils from Caister Infant School and Catton Grove School in Norwich had all completed many hours of extra curricular activities.

As part of the scheme the children collected stamps for a special passport which documented out of school activities like museum visits and participating in or taking part in the Brownies or Scouts.

The head of the Norfolk Children’s University Kate Moore said: “This gives confidence and self-esteem which is critical to learning moving forward.”

Project officer Alix McGoovey-Leggett said: “These are the kind of things that might get them thinking about further education and higher education.”

Related articles

$element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value $element.shareHTML.html.value

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Youngsters don mortarboards for graduation ceremony celebrating their achievements

Yesterday, 20:30 George Ryan
Children's University graduation ceremony for youngsters from Catton Grove and Caister primary school's at Yarmouth College. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

There was a sea of blue gowns and smiling faces as a group of youngsters celebrated their graduation.

Norfolk was the warmest place in the UK at lunchtime with highs of 17.5C

Yesterday, 15:11 Courtney Pochin
Spring flowers out in bloom as Snowdrops appear at Raveningham Hall in Norfolk (Picture: Valerie Bond)

Spring has come early to the region as just one week after freezing conditions and snowfall, temperatures in certain areas have risen to 17.5C, a figure usually experienced in the UK in mid-May.

First teams sign up for Oulton Broad’s East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival

Yesterday, 17:25 Amy Smith
Oulton Broad Dragon Boat Festival 2016 PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Businesses, clubs and organisations from across the region have been getting their teams together for this year’s East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival.

Moving tributes paid to Norfolk local authorities lawyer Chris Skinner

Yesterday, 17:23 DAVID HANNANT
Chris Skinner at his time as head of legal services in Yarmouth

Tributes have been paid to a lawyer who provided key legal services to local authorities in Norfolk.

Most Read

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Yesterday, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin
Is there something lurking in the deep?

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth set for three weeks of roadworks

Yesterday, 12:02
A diversion sign is put in place on Southtown Road. Picture: Anne Edwards

A busy Great Yarmouth road is facing three weeks of delays due to a trio of planned roadworks.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Moving tributes paid to Norfolk local authorities lawyer Chris Skinner

Yesterday, 17:23 DAVID HANNANT
Chris Skinner at his time as head of legal services in Yarmouth

Tributes have been paid to a lawyer who provided key legal services to local authorities in Norfolk.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Was the £50m Norfolk cocaine haul thrown from a plane in a panic by drug-runners?

Sunday, February 19, 2017 steven downes
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

A drug trade expert has suggested that the huge cocaine haul found on two Norfolk beaches could have been dropped from a plane in a panic.

Read more
National Crime Agency

Future roller rink to be debated

Yesterday, 14:15 George Ryan
Members of the Retroskate artistic roller skating club hand over a petition to Graham Plant, Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, to save their venue at the Marina Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The future of a popular roller-skating club which is faced with being turfed out of its home will be debated by councillors on Tuesday (February 2).

Read more
United Kingdom

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter