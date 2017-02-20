Youngsters don mortarboards for graduation ceremony celebrating their achievements

Children's University graduation ceremony for youngsters from Catton Grove and Caister primary school's at Yarmouth College. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

There was a sea of blue gowns and smiling faces as a group of youngsters celebrated their graduation.

Proud family members watched on at a special ceremony as 30 school pupils were given certificates by the Norfolk Children’s University at Great Yarmouth College.

The pupils from Caister Infant School and Catton Grove School in Norwich had all completed many hours of extra curricular activities.

As part of the scheme the children collected stamps for a special passport which documented out of school activities like museum visits and participating in or taking part in the Brownies or Scouts.

The head of the Norfolk Children’s University Kate Moore said: “This gives confidence and self-esteem which is critical to learning moving forward.”

Project officer Alix McGoovey-Leggett said: “These are the kind of things that might get them thinking about further education and higher education.”