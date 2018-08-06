Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Four ambulance trusts, including East of England, record waiting times of more than 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 14:21 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:21 23 August 2018

Stock photos of ambulances. Photo: IAN BURT

Stock photos of ambulances. Photo: IAN BURT

Archant © 2008

A patient in the east of England waited more than 24 hours for an ambulance, it can be revealed.

A Freedom of Information Request from the BBC to all the country’s ambulance trusts has revealed the longest delays across the UK.

In Wales, one person waited for two and a half days.

While the East of England, South East Coast and South Central ambulance services all recorded longest waits of more than 24 hours between June 2017 and 2018, the BBC said.

The trusts said the longest waits were for “less serious calls”, and that they had to prioritise people in life-threatening or urgent conditions.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it “fully accepted” that a number of patients waited “far longer than anyone would like”, but said the figures were “not typical”.

Stephen Clinton, assistant director of operations for the service, told the broadcaster: “These figures represent the extreme end of the waiting time spectrum and are neither typical nor do they explain the circumstances of these individual cases.”

He said in some cases patients were already in the care of medical teams, while others were affected by extreme weather conditions.

The data also showed that the total number of calls received by ambulance services had risen by 15pc between 2015 and 2017.

East of England Ambulance Trust (EEAST) answered up to 3,200 calls a day during winter 2017/18.

A spokesman for EEAST said: “With a growing volume of 999 calls for conditions not deemed life-threatening or urgent, and a need to focus on our sickest patients first, less life threatening calls do wait during exceptionally busy periods - there were more 999 calls than there were ambulances, so our sickest patients had to be prioritised first.

“We continue to check in on these patients where appropriate, including suggesting alternative appropriate options such as 111.

“An independent service review confirmed there was a gap between demand and available capacity. New investment will mean more recruits and ambulances will, over time, support response improvements.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

People of Norfolk urged to have their say on who leads county’s fire service

Yesterday, 22:49 Peter Walsh
Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

As a public consultation into the future governance of Norfolk’s fire service enters its final two weeks, the public have been urged to give their feedback.

Find out how our schools performed in their GCSE results

Yesterday, 17:17 Anthony Carroll
Students at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy collecting their GCSE results 2018. Principle Barry Smith with two high achievers Emanuel Correia and Adam Easey. Picture: Inspiration Trust/Angela Sharpe

Hundreds of teenagers have received their GCSE results today amid scenes of celebration - and in some cases disappointment.

Video: Help to keep beach free of rubbish at final EDP Big Coast Clean Up

Yesterday, 16:57 Anthony Carroll
Chief reporter Anthony Carroll tries out the speical children's litter pickers Picture: Joe Norton

Grab a litter picker and join our crusade to keep the region’s scenic beaches free of rubbish.

Norfolk hospitals confirm they offer caesareans on request amid national concern

Yesterday, 16:06 Geraldine Scott
Stock photo of a mother holding a newborn baby. Photo: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire

Women in Norfolk are able to request caesarean section births, it can be revealed, after national concern that the procedure was being refused outright.

Most Read

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Tue, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Splashpad closed due to re-chlorination incident

Yesterday, 09:29 Anthony Carroll
Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Gorleston’s splashpad was closed yesterday due to an incident with a user leading to it needing to be re-chlorinated.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

Wed, 17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Mon, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy