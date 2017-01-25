‘Either things work out or I pass away’ - JPH bed blocker goes on hunger strike

Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire

The man who was evicted from hospital after a two year stay has gone on hunger strike.

Adriano Guedes says he has not eaten since a court order forced him to leave the James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, on January 10.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Guedes, who is paralysed from the chest down and relies on carers, said he was waiting for “a way out,” adding: “Either things work out or I pass away.”

The 63-year-old, who lives in Suffolk and was admitted to the hospital after having a stroke, said he had asked to be moved out of hospital into a wheelchair-friendly place where his family could live as well, adding: “It’s nothing personal, I do not want to be isolated.

“Why do I want my family here because having carers three or four times a day, just to change - that’s not a life is it?

“It’s like being in a prison, completely silent.”

He said he was admitted to the JPH for mental health reasons and that he wanted leave, refusing to eat for a time while he was on the ward “to stop my life.”

Mr Guedes added that he felt “very, very bad” for occupying a much-needed bed for so long, but said he did not cause the situation.

He has been repeatedly offered care and council accommodation.

The hospital says it has acted compassionately and that detailed planning took place to achieve his safe discharge.

Suffolk County Council has said it continues to work with partners to ensure Mr Guedes continues to receive appropriate levels of care.

The Department of Health estimates that the average daily cost of a hospital bed is about £400, meaning that his stay at the hospital would have cost about £340,000 in total.