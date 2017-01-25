Search

‘Either things work out or I pass away’ - JPH bed blocker goes on hunger strike

10:10 25 January 2017

Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire

The man who was evicted from hospital after a two year stay has gone on hunger strike.

5 Comments
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Adriano Guedes says he has not eaten since a court order forced him to leave the James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston, on January 10.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Guedes, who is paralysed from the chest down and relies on carers, said he was waiting for “a way out,” adding: “Either things work out or I pass away.”

The 63-year-old, who lives in Suffolk and was admitted to the hospital after having a stroke, said he had asked to be moved out of hospital into a wheelchair-friendly place where his family could live as well, adding: “It’s nothing personal, I do not want to be isolated.

“Why do I want my family here because having carers three or four times a day, just to change - that’s not a life is it?

“It’s like being in a prison, completely silent.”

He said he was admitted to the JPH for mental health reasons and that he wanted leave, refusing to eat for a time while he was on the ward “to stop my life.”

Mr Guedes added that he felt “very, very bad” for occupying a much-needed bed for so long, but said he did not cause the situation.

He has been repeatedly offered care and council accommodation.

The hospital says it has acted compassionately and that detailed planning took place to achieve his safe discharge.

Suffolk County Council has said it continues to work with partners to ensure Mr Guedes continues to receive appropriate levels of care.

The Department of Health estimates that the average daily cost of a hospital bed is about £400, meaning that his stay at the hospital would have cost about £340,000 in total.

Keywords: James Paget Hospital BBC Suffolk

5 comments

  • yes blister, i totally agree, so why isn't something being done about it? as for his hunger strike, well fine let him carry on not eating, no one can force him to eat against his will, that would be a criminal offence, unless he was first sectioned under the mental health act, i suppose the next thing will be his family wanting us to pay for his funeral. i have no time these sort of people, want want want, society owes me, well guess what, this society does't

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • The nhs was created for people to pay into through their life and then make use of often in later life, it was not meant to provide free healthcare to millions of people from outside the UK who arrive here and make demands on it without having contributed to it. No wonder it is facing collapse and people who have spent a lifetime paying into it have to wait longer and longer for treatment.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    blister

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Are you seriously telling me we have to put up with this? This is tourism within the NHS at its very best and people wonder why we voted to leave Europe, what does he want a 6 bed mansion so all of em can live there? He's not the only one who has suffered a stroke maybe a nice long holiday in the sunshine in Portugal would help him recover but then again like the mindset we seem to have in this country we will bow down and give in and I'm guessing he will get a nice 3 bed semi with nurses every ten minutes.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    The Grinch

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Maybe he should see if there is a hospital in Portugal that would let him stay there for a few years without any charge.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    8hensandacock

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • I do have some sympathy with Adriano Guedes but to me it does appear that he is demanding more than he might reasonably expect. Perhaps his family should seek ways to provide accommodation for themselves & their invalid father. My experience of the care provided by Suffolk County Council is that it is nothing short of incredible and is much appreciated by my family & I.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    peter waller

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

