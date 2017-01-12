Search

Advanced search

Emergency planners meeting to discuss possible floods in Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells

12 January, 2017 - 19:46
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

Liz Coates

Emergency Planners are meeting to discuss possible floods tomorrow (Friday, December 13) across Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells.

Comment
A council meeting in Great Yarmouth was cancelled because of flood fears. Photo: George RyanA council meeting in Great Yarmouth was cancelled because of flood fears. Photo: George Ryan

Representatives from the police, district councils and the county council, the Environment Agency and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently meeting to discuss the possibility of floods and the effect it may have on the county.

The region is currently on a “Flood Alert” with floods a strong possibility.

Residents and business owners are urged to be prepared and are asked to monitor the threat level by visiting the Environment Agency website, calling Floodline on 0845 988 1188 or by following #NorfolkFloods on Twitter and Facebook.

There are two times tomorrow morning (Friday, January 13) when specific locations are at greatest risk of flooding.

These are between 7am and 10am tomorrow morning (Friday, January 13) and 8pm to 10pm tomorrow evening (approximate timings).

The Environment Agency is anticipating flooding in the following areas:

• Great Yarmouth

• Walcott

• King’s Lynn

• Salthouse

• Wells-next-the-sea

If the threat level changes and evacuation is needed any household affected will be contacted in person, according to the local flood management plan.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis tweeted tonight: “Discussed plans for Great Yarmouth area with @greatyarmouthbc CEO & leader @plant_graham to deal with weather challenges this evening.”

Police have also warned drivers to take extra care and allow extra time for journeys due to winter conditions tomorrow with snow, ice and high winds expected tomorrow. Drivers are advised to avoid travel unless necessary.

The following advice is offered for those preparing for evacuation:

• Stay calm and do not panic.

• Police officers and / or other officials will try to visit all properties at risk to advise on the requirement to evacuate.

• If road conditions permit, move vehicles to unaffected areas for example higher ground and ask friends / family if you can share their parking facilities.

• You will hear about your evacuation point for transport and the location of the reception centre either verbally or by a leaflet.

• Try to check that any elderly / vulnerable family members or neighbours know about the evacuation.

Try to inform family members / friends as to where you are evacuating.

• Listen to the advice of the authorities and follow any instructions to leave the property.

• Take special foods and medicines.

• Switch off gas and electricity.

• If possible, move electrical equipment and furniture upstairs.

• Any furniture that you cannot move upstairs, try to raise well off the floor.

• Do not forget to lock all doors and windows.

• Block doorways and air bricks – sandbags are not available via local authorities

• Avoid walking and driving through floodwater, there could be hidden hazards.

Related articles

Keywords: Environment Agency Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Updated: 5,000 properties could be evacuated as flood warnings put in place at 35 Norfolk locations

12 minutes ago Geraldine Scott and Eleanor Pringle
A dog walker on a snow covered lowestoft beach during a previous winter. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Environment Agency has issued 35 flood alerts - including five severe warnings - across Norfolk this morning.

Mental health service for veterans aims to expand to help more people

45 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Unveiling of the Veterans' Response Partnership car. Right, director of the Walnut Tree Project Luke Woodley with clinical psycologist Dr Roger Kingerlee. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ambitious plans are being put in place to expand a service which looks after the mental health of the county’s veterans.

Flood alert: 5,000 homes in Yarmouth to be evacuated

28 minutes ago Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

More than 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm areas are being evacuated from 10am this morning with additional police resources drafted in alongside military personnel to visit those homes directly affected.

Emergency planners meeting to discuss possible floods in Norfolk

Yesterday, 19:46 George Ryan
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

Emergency Planners are meeting to discuss possible floods tomorrow (Friday, December 13) across Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells.

Most Read

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Wed, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Read more
Environment Agency

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wed, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Emergency planners meeting to discuss possible floods in Norfolk

Yesterday, 19:46 George Ryan
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

Emergency Planners are meeting to discuss possible floods tomorrow (Friday, December 13) across Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells.

Read more
Environment Agency

Two men died in a single weekend at The Faymar in Great Yarmouth amid reports of a “bad batch of heroin”

Tue, 16:01 Dominic Gilbert
Eastgate House, Thorpe Road, where the Coroner's Court is situated in the ground floor. Picture: Denise Bradley

A 58-year-old long term drug user was the second man to be found dead at The Faymar B&B in Great Yarmouth in two days following reports of a “bad batch of heroin”, an inquest has heard.

Read more
UN Court

Driver cut free from car after crash

Tue, 14:28 George Ryan
Picture: James Bass

A driver had to be cut from their car after a crash on the A47 near Lingwood and Burlingham.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up