Emergency planners meeting to discuss possible floods in Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells on Friday

Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates Liz Coates

Emergency Planners are meeting to discuss possible floods tomorrow (Friday, December 13) across Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells.

A council meeting in Great Yarmouth was cancelled because of flood fears. Photo: George Ryan A council meeting in Great Yarmouth was cancelled because of flood fears. Photo: George Ryan

Representatives from the police, district councils and the county council, the Environment Agency and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently meeting to discuss the possibility of floods and the effect it may have on the county.

The region is currently on a “Flood Alert” with floods a strong possibility.

Residents and business owners are urged to be prepared and are asked to monitor the threat level by visiting the Environment Agency website, calling Floodline on 0845 988 1188 or by following #NorfolkFloods on Twitter and Facebook.

There are two times tomorrow morning (Friday, January 13) when specific locations are at greatest risk of flooding.

These are between 7am and 10am tomorrow morning (Friday, January 13) and 8pm to 10pm tomorrow evening (approximate timings).

The Environment Agency is anticipating flooding in the following areas:

• Great Yarmouth

• Walcott

• King’s Lynn

• Salthouse

• Wells-next-the-sea

If the threat level changes and evacuation is needed any household affected will be contacted in person, according to the local flood management plan.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis tweeted tonight: “Discussed plans for Great Yarmouth area with @greatyarmouthbc CEO & leader @plant_graham to deal with weather challenges this evening.”

Police have also warned drivers to take extra care and allow extra time for journeys due to winter conditions tomorrow with snow, ice and high winds expected tomorrow. Drivers are advised to avoid travel unless necessary.

The following advice is offered for those preparing for evacuation:

• Stay calm and do not panic.

• Police officers and / or other officials will try to visit all properties at risk to advise on the requirement to evacuate.

• If road conditions permit, move vehicles to unaffected areas for example higher ground and ask friends / family if you can share their parking facilities.

• You will hear about your evacuation point for transport and the location of the reception centre either verbally or by a leaflet.

• Try to check that any elderly / vulnerable family members or neighbours know about the evacuation.

Try to inform family members / friends as to where you are evacuating.

• Listen to the advice of the authorities and follow any instructions to leave the property.

• Take special foods and medicines.

• Switch off gas and electricity.

• If possible, move electrical equipment and furniture upstairs.

• Any furniture that you cannot move upstairs, try to raise well off the floor.

• Do not forget to lock all doors and windows.

• Block doorways and air bricks – sandbags are not available via local authorities

• Avoid walking and driving through floodwater, there could be hidden hazards.