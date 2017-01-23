Emergency services attend Kessingland beach after a member of the public finds smoke mortar bomb in the sand dunes.

Photo credit: Dave Thompson/PA

Emergency services attended Kessingland beach today after a member of the public discovered a smoke mortar bomb in the sand dunes.

Suffolk Police were called at 9am this morning by Lowestoft and Southwold Coastguard rescue teams who had received reports of a mortar bomb being discovered near to the old pillbox on the beach.

A cordon was put in place for public safety while the bomb disposal squad attended to what is believed to be a smoke mortar bomb which was made safe before being removed from the scene.

A police spokesman said: “There is no need to carry out a controlled explosion.”