Gorleston woman who suffers with autoimmune disease makes Miss Voluptuous UK final

Emma-Jayne Relf from Gorleston volunteering for Help For Heroes. Picture: Emma-Jayne Relf Archant

A woman who only ventured into pageantry last year is set to make it back to back appearances in the Miss Voluptuous UK final.

Emma-Jayne Relf has made the Miss Voluptuous final for the second consecutive year. Picture: Emma-Jayne Relf Emma-Jayne Relf has made the Miss Voluptuous final for the second consecutive year. Picture: Emma-Jayne Relf

Emma-Jayne Relf, 42, from Gorleston is only taking part in her third ever pageant and is using it to raise awareness of an autoimmune disease which has left her with damaged kidneys and lungs.

She said: “This pageant is fantastic because it gives us the chance to champion a cause of our choice so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Mrs Relf was diagnosed with Lupus 14 years ago which causes the body to attack its own cells.

As part of her campaign, Mrs Relf has also volunteered for Macmillan Cancer Support, Breast Cancer Now, Marie Curie, Help For Heroes and other local charities too.

She also started a vlog called ‘Squeaky Says’ which gives people an insight into her struggles of living with Lupus.

The final will take place on Sunday, September 30 at The Maltings in Ely.