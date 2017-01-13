Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth for 5000 people and army due to arrive due to severe flood risk

Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

Severe flood warnings, meaning there is a threat to life, have been issued for Great Yarmouth. Photo: Environment Agency Severe flood warnings, meaning there is a threat to life, have been issued for Great Yarmouth. Photo: Environment Agency

About 60 officers supported by colleagues from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and the military will door-knock households directly affected and provide advice on the current risks posed by high waters, expected to peak now at 9.30pm.

Police have also advised people that the A47 Acle Straight, the Haven Bridge and the Breydon Bridge will remain open at the moment, despite rumours circulating online.

Where possible, residents are being advised to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or friends who do not live in affected areas.

Rest centres have also been set-up at the following locations and are now open:

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

• Cliff Park Academy, Kennedy Avenue, Gorleston, NR31 6TA (for vulnerable members of community)

• Ormiston Venture Academy, Oriel Avenue, Gorleston, NR31 7JJ

• Christ Church, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2HL

Anyone heading to a rest centre is asked to bring their medication with them if they require it.

Householders in Hemsby – around 20 properties – have been visited by council officers and advised of the threat of coastal erosion due to the high waters and poor weather.

Superintendent Dave Buckley, who is helping co-ordinate the multi-agency response, said: “This is a significant policing operation underlined by the numbers of properties affected.

“We understand people will be anxious but this action is necessary on the back of the latest information from the Environment Agency, which suggests the threat is significant.

“Military resources, around 200 troops, are on route will start arriving shortly to assist with the evacuation process and we also have additional police resources in place to manage this response.”

Evacuation advice:

• Stay calm and do not panic.

• Police officers and / or other officials will try to visit all properties at risk to advise on the requirement to evacuate.

• If road conditions permit, move vehicles to unaffected areas for example higher ground and ask friends / family if you can share their parking facilities.

• You will hear about your evacuation point for transport and the location of the reception centre either verbally or by a leaflet.

• Try to check that any elderly / vulnerable family members or neighbours know about the evacuation.

• Try to inform family members / friends as to where you are evacuating.

• Listen to the advice of the authorities and follow any instructions to leave the property.

• Take special foods and medicines.

• Switch off gas and electricity.

• If possible, move electrical equipment and furniture upstairs.

• Any furniture that you cannot move upstairs, try to raise well off the floor.

• Do not forget to lock all doors and windows.

• Block doorways and air bricks – sandbags are not available via local authorities

• Avoid walking and driving through floodwater, there could be hidden hazards.