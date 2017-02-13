Search

Extra officers on patrol after further discoveries of drugs on beaches in Norfolk and Suffolk

13 February, 2017 - 15:39
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Extra law enforcement officers are being stationed along the east coast as it emerged there had been further discoveries of suspected class A drugs at beaches along a 35 mile stretch of coast.

Comment
Police and Border Force officers leaving the beach at Hopton during their investigation into £50m of cocaine found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice and Border Force officers leaving the beach at Hopton during their investigation into £50m of cocaine found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Today it was revealed there had been further discoveries of what is believed to be drug packages at Happisburgh, near Cromer, and at Kessingland, near Lowestoft, that could be linked to the £50m of haul of cocaine that washed up in the Great Yarmouth area at the end of last week.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said investigations are continuing and while authorities remain tight lipped due to the nature of the operation an NCA spokesman confirmed extra officers remain in the area.

“Our investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the Norfolk coast last week continues, and involves law enforcement partners in the UK and overseas,” a spokesman said.

The Happisburgh find at Cart Gap was made on Sunday when a member of the public handed a small package in to the Happisburgh Coast Watch cabin.

Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRELibrary image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Coast Watch treasurer John Brooks said they contacted the police, who attended and removed the package.

He described the find as a small, heavy package, “possibly another pack of drugs.”

One Happisburgh parish councillor, who did not wish to be named, said: “Everyone is talking about it.

“We heard that a package had been found at Cart Gap and the advice is not to go down there at night because it could be too dangerous – we don’t know what kind of undesirables may be lurking about.”

On Saturday Suffolk police received a call from a member of the public at around 11am on Saturday reporting that they had found a package on the beach at Kessingland

A police spokesman said: “It is suggested that this find is linked to the earlier discoveries found at Hopton.

“UK Border Force Agency and National Crime Agency have both been notified and the parcel has been recovered and the National Crime Agency is conducting investigations.”

The main £50m stash of cocaine was found at Hopton with further finds at Caister and Hopton.

Anyone with information call Norfolk Constabulary on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

