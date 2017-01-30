Family and friends come together to celebrate the life of Lowestoft mother-of-five Sarah Wright

Sarah Wright's coffin is carried to the Crematorium at Gorleston by horse drawn carriage as Sarah wished. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2017

Her story touched a community and today more than a hundred people came together to celebrate the life of a mother-of-five who embarked on a fundraising campaign to support her family’s future.

Sarah Wright, 29, of Lowestoft, with her husband Stuart, 34. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sarah Wright, 29, of Lowestoft, with her husband Stuart, 34. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sarah Wright, from Lowestoft, passed away aged 29 on January 12 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in May 2016.

However, through her Mummy versus Cancer campaign she encouraged others to check for signs of the disease.

One of Sarah Wright's children's message to her on the flowers spelling 'mummy' at her funeral at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of Sarah Wright's children's message to her on the flowers spelling 'mummy' at her funeral at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As well as raising more than £14,000 in five months to support her husband, Stuart Wright and the couple’s five children - Rhianna, nine, Lacey, eight, Lucas, six, Connor, three, and Logan, one.

Held at Gorleston Crematorium, this afternoon, a striking procession featuring a horse drawn carriage led family and friends into the ceremony.

The flowers in the hearse at Sarah Wright's funeral in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The flowers in the hearse at Sarah Wright's funeral in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Diane Youngman, 55, Sarah Wright’s mother said: “She always said she wanted people to wear colours and she said when this day came, everybody had to wear something purple as that was her favourite colour.

“I imagine she is sat up there now smiling down on us as she got what she wished!”

The flowers in the hearse at Sarah Wright's funeral in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The flowers in the hearse at Sarah Wright's funeral in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The funeral service, led by Matthew Gooch, celebrated “the life of an amazing lady” who “lived her life for her children”, and featured readings and poems chosen by Mrs Wright - before closing with the music of Somewhere Over The Rainbow by Judy Garland.

Mrs Youngman added: “She planned everything in the ceremony. It was hers, there was no input from anybody else as that’s how she wanted it be.

One of Sarah Wright's children's message to her on the flowers spelling 'mummy' at her funeral at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of Sarah Wright's children's message to her on the flowers spelling 'mummy' at her funeral at Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“That was the type of person she was, thinking about others first as she did not want us to have to worry about anything.

“I think today went perfectly, everything Sarah wanted she had and I am so, so grateful to all the people who have helped give Sarah her wish- there is not enough thanks I can give.”

Youngsters at the wake of Sarah Wright. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Youngsters at the wake of Sarah Wright. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A donation box saw mourners donate towards the Mummy’s Star charity which supported the Wright family during Mrs Wright’s treatment.

And following the funeral service a child-friendly wake was hosted at Lowestoft Town Football Club.

Images of Sarah Wright. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Images of Sarah Wright. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

To donate towards the Mummy versus Cancer campaign visit: www.gofundme.com/mummyvscancer .