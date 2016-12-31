Search

Family’s frustration at slow process in attempts to get woman in coma home

11:06 02 January 2017

Marilynn Hutchins, who is in a coma after a fall in Tenerife. Picture: Samantha Bailey

Marilynn Hutchins, who is in a coma after a fall in Tenerife. Picture: Samantha Bailey

Samantha Bailey

The family of a 66-year-old woman stranded in a coma in Tenerife have spoken of the frustrating process of trying to bring her home.

Marilynn Hutchins, of Hawkins Close, Great Yarmouth, has been in hospital in Santa Cruz since December 1 after a fall in her hotel room while holidaying on the Spanish Island.

Her family have been trying everything they can to bring her back in England, but due to the fact she didn’t have travel insurance, this has proved a frustrating process.

Last week, the family began fundraising to pay for an air ambulance to bring her home, an appeal which has so far raised £475 of the £21,500 needed.

Samantha Bailey, her daughter, says the festive period has caused a breakdown in communication with organisations she had hoped would be able to help.

Mrs Bailey said: “It’s been a very frustrating time for the whole family. With it being Christmas, it has made hard to get hold of people who might be able to make something happen.

“We do not know who to turn to next.”

While Miss Hutchins has been taken out of the Spanish hospital’s intensive care unit, she still remains in a coma and has been moved to the neurology ward.

Here she is to undergo further tests to ascertain what condition her brain is in.

Mrs Bailey added: “We didn’t have a good Christmas, as we couldn’t celebrate without her. It’s just such a tough time for us all.”

Miss Hutchins has four children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and had been holidaying with a friend when the accident happens.

The family’s Just Giving page, set up by granddaughter Danielle Eagle, can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/d-eagle

