Family takes over popular Gorleston High Street pub

15:43 21 January 2017

Julie and Terry Earing (centre) are the new landlords of the Feathers pub in Gorleston. They will be running the business with help from family members Kelly, Lee, Alfie and Daniel King. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A couple who re-opened a Gorleston pub in dry-January have not had the quiet start they might have expected.

Julie and Terry Earing are the new faces behind the bar at The Feathers in the high street.

But the pair are better known as customers, having used it as their local for some 30 years.

Julie, 55, said that although it was a steep learning curve they were heartened by the good wishes of everyone that had been in so far and commented on the improvements.

She said: “This week has been mad, it is all a bit of a blur but everyone is really excited for us. This has been our local pub for 30 years and it is a big commitment for us. We want to make this a really nice family pub where people feel comfortable coming in and happy to be here.

“We are open to suggestions and we will try and do whatever people say they want.”

The opportunity arose when the pub suddenly shut last year, not long after Terry had been made redundant from his job of 32 years in the offshore industry.

While Julie will continue in her part-time job as a health care assistant at The Lighthouse Medical Centre in Great Yarmouth, Terry who is officially now the licence holder, will take on the day-to-day running.

The couple are being helped by their sons Lee, 32, Alfie, 16 and their daughter Kelly, 30, and her partner Daniel King, 27 who all work but are putting in all the hours they can for free.

The pub re-opened without fanfare in the middle of the week, hoping for a gentle introduction to the industry.

But Saturday night saw them completely overwhelmed by drinkers, drawn by the karaoke and the chance to check out the new management - meaning they ran out of some drinks and had to nip home to Church Lane for more ice.

In time they hope to add bar snacks and lay on a range of entertainment, with a singer booked for tomorrow night, Saturday.

Julie said the couple had expected a quiet start, given they were new to the industry, by opening in January.

But on the strength of Saturday’s turnout, it looked like they were going to be rushed off their feet just as they were finding them, she added.

The family have all rolled up their sleeves to give the place a thorough clean, Terry using his handy-mechanic skills to carry out jobs here and there.

In time they hope to redecorate and add bar snacks and baguettes.

Terry, 60, said the talked-about new Wetherspoons would complement their business and bring more people into the high street.

They have taken on the tenancy for an initial period of three months but hope to make a success of the watering hole, owned by Enterprise Inns.

