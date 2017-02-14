Farmer’s wife Rachel wins Norfolk edition of Come Dine with Me
Contestant Rachel wins Valentine’s Day episode of the Channel 4 show, after showcasing her impressive country cooking.
Rachel won by one point, after cooking venison with chocolate sauce on the final night of the week.
Donna Africa, who has featured on a number of television shows including X-Factor and Channel 5’s On Benefits, finished in fourth place.
She was closely followed by Ben and James who finished in joint second place.
Ben Mehaldo found himself in a social media storm in July 2015, after pouring water on the Puppet Man’s stereo.
