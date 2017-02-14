Farmer’s wife Rachel wins Norfolk edition of Come Dine with Me

Rachel hosts the final night of the week with fellow contestants Donna, Ben and James. Picture: Channel 4 Archant

Contestant Rachel wins Valentine’s Day episode of the Channel 4 show, after showcasing her impressive country cooking.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rachel celebrates her win with runners up Ben and James. Picture: Channel 4 Rachel celebrates her win with runners up Ben and James. Picture: Channel 4

Rachel won by one point, after cooking venison with chocolate sauce on the final night of the week.

Donna Africa, who has featured on a number of television shows including X-Factor and Channel 5’s On Benefits, finished in fourth place.

She was closely followed by Ben and James who finished in joint second place.

Ben Mehaldo found himself in a social media storm in July 2015, after pouring water on the Puppet Man’s stereo.

MORE: Episode of Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me featuring Great Yarmouth’s Ben Melhado and Norwich’s Donna Africa to be aired on Valentine’s Day

Was Rachel a worthy winner? Let us know in the comments.