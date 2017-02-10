Search

Fewer operations cancelled at Norfolk and Norwich hospital but record set at James Paget hospital

10 February, 2017 - 17:23
Hundreds of operations were cancelled in the last three months of 2016 at Norfolk and Suffolk hospitals. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Fewer operations were cancelled at the region’s biggest hospital over three months than in previous years, despite intense pressure on services.

4 Comments
Fresh figures released today show the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (N&N) recorded its lowest number of cancelled non-emergency operations between October-December since 2013.

But James Paget University Hospital (JPH), in Gorleston, cancelled a record number of operations in the same timeframe - blaming “several spikes” in demand during October.

It comes as health secretary Jeremy Hunt said the NHS is facing unacceptable problems.

The figures, released by NHS England, count operations that are cancelled on the scheduled day or the day the patient arrives in hospital, and can occur for a number of reasons - such as unavailability of surgeons, theatres, or post-operation beds.

Richard Parker, chief operating officer at the N&N, said the reduction was achieved by maintaining a good patient flow, with “no hold-ups in the patient’s journey through the hospital”.

Initiatives included using its day procedure unit more effectively and seeing patients coming through A&E in new ambulatory care clinics, which enables them to leave hospital that day without needing a bed.

All hospitals are supposed to offer patients whose operations have been cancelled at such short notice a new date which is within 28 days of the original procedure.

But the JPH, which cancelled 162 operations in the three months, failed to do so for 44 patients.

Graham Wilde, chief operating officer at the JPH, said the hospital “tries” to get operations re-booked as fast as possible.

“Our hospital has seen an unprecedented rise in demand during the winter,” he added.

“For example, during October 2016, there were several spikes in demand, particularly in the middle of the month. These contributed to a 12pc increase in emergency admissions to the hospital compared to the same month in 2015.

“There are occasions when cancellations are unavoidable for reasons including emergency pressures, such as those that affected the hospital last October.”

Nationally, 21,249 non-emergency operations were reported to have been cancelled in the third quarter of this financial year - up 15pc on the third quarter in 2015/16.

Patient’s friend writes to Prime Minister

The cancellation of two hip replacement operations for a north Suffolk woman has prompted calls to politicians to address the winter troubles affecting the NHS.

The woman, who has not been named, has been waiting more than 18 weeks for her operation at James Page Hospital in Gorleston.

Her friend, Alan Walpole, raised her plight with MPs Therese Coffey and Peter Aldous, and Prime Minster Theresa May.

He wrote: “Elderly and frail people, who are in pain, are now having to wait much longer as a result of problems ‘up the line’. “Repeated cancellation and waiting causes additional stress and in many cases increased muscle wastage that will hamper recovery post operation.

“They are being left ‘dangling’ with little or no information.

“Any plans that they have made or intend to make will have to be put on hold. More honest and transparent information needs to be made available to those waiting.”

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference Mrs May said: “We have put record funding into the National Health Service.

“I recognise that it is under pressure.

“But if you look at what’s been happening in A&E, in December we had a record number - the busiest day in A&E that has taken place in the NHS.

“We are now seeing something like 3,000 more people being seen within the four-hour standard every single day in the NHS.

“The staff working in the NHS are doing an excellent job, day in and day out.  “We are putting funding in and we are seeing higher numbers of doctors, higher numbers of nurses, higher numbers of paramedics in our hospitals, and they are providing excellent care.”

4 comments

  • Lies, damn lies and statistics. We constantly hear about hospital waiting times and cancelled operations but very little about the cause. The population of the UK has risen by nearly 7 million since 2000 and we just don't have the infrastructure to support those numbers. There should be a total ban on immigration until we can actually provide for those that are here already.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Norfolk Lad

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • I know John...in my simple mind it would be common sense when building you have to also add to other parts of the infrastructure. I was saying last week if they build 45 flats in regent road, Yarmouth that could be a extra 15-20 cars need parking,10+ children need school space, 60+ people needed a doctor if all are new to this area. If this was Sim city the game you know what i mean, but real life...No can`t have common sense getting in the way.... Sometimes i feel so alone in my thinking........

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Alan Sowle

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • Hasn't the time come when before we build anymore housing we should look at the capacity of the infrastructure ? To carry on as we are is pure madness.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    John L Norton

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • We have now hit the situation where hospitals and after care is not exceptable and the increasing pressure will mean many more will suffer cancelled opperations and suffer long periods of pain .. Or worse still death caused because of delay.. .. Jeremy Hunt and the Government should now stop this continuing Waffling of telling us that people are living longer and care homes are under pressure ... Well we have all been told this countless times the past 5 years ... The issue has now become a crisis because of too much just talking and not enough action of achievement to solve the problem... Just keeping on telling the public about is not getting the job done... We have so many non achievers in our government and even some local councillors that it is creating even more problems than we had 10 years ago.. We are heading in the same situation with traffic volumes, in 5 years time and another extra 1000 cars locally it may take twice as long to get anywhere in peak times... JPH car park is now often full and local residents can no longer complain if their streets are used as hospital parking. The situation is now that the public at times have no choice but to use local streets.. The pressure and stress is increasing every month now, and what comes with too much pressure... frustration, failure, accidents and suffering... ... To those in power .. Get up, Get moving and start to ease the problems ... NOW... The time for WAFFLE and talking has come to an END.. It is now Time for ACTION and ACHIEVEMENT .. ...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Lionel

    Friday, February 10, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

