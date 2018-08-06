Burnt fan sparks hotel fire call out

Fire services were called to Burlington Palm Hotel this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A number of fire engines were called out to Burlington Palm Hotel on North Drive in Great Yarmouth after a fan burnt out this morning.

The incident was not serious and no guests were evacuated.

The Norfolk fire service was called to the incident at 11.30am. A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “Appliances from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Martham attended reports of a building fire on North Drive in Great Yarmouth.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish. A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to clear the building of smoke. A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots.”