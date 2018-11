Firefighters rescue child wedged in stool

A child had to be released by firefighters after becoming stuck in a stool.

Crews were called to Beach Road in Gorleston on Tuesday November 13 at 2.37pm.

A spokesman said the child was freed within about ten minutes and was unharmed.

“It seems like it was a very quick thing,” she said.