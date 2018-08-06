Search

Fire services called to bonfire near Hopton Holiday Village roundabout

PUBLISHED: 13:44 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:07 31 August 2018

Fire services were called to a bonfire close by to Hopton Village Park this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

A fire engine was called to Valley Farm in Hopton this morining to put out a bonfire close by to the Hopton Holiday Village roundabout.

The fire services were called out to the incident at 10:45am after reports of smoke in the area.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Crews used hose reel jets, a back pack sprayer and a hand appliance to extinguish.”

