Fire service called to house fire in Cobholm

PUBLISHED: 10:24 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 09 November 2018

Fire services were called to house fire in Webber Close, Cobholm earlier this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire services were called to a house fire in Cobholm earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said appliances from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended a building fire on Webber Close at 8.13am.

Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the property with a thermal image camera used to check for hotspots.

The spokesperson said nobody was in the property and the fire was put to a stop at 8.21.

