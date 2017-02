Fire crew called to chimney fire in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth

Fire crews have been called to Great Hockham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Firefighters were called to a chimney blaze in Rollesby, near Great Yarmouth, this evening.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened at 6.14pm when one crew from Martham attended a chimney fire in School Close.

A back pack sprayer was used to extinguish the flames, and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.