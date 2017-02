Fire crews called to barn fire in Berney Arms

Archant

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were called this afternoon to attend a fire at a barn in Berney Arms.

The fire was reported at 3.11pm today (February 11).

However upon arrival the fire had been extinguished and crews used hand appliances and a thermal image camera to check for hotspots to ensure the area was safe.