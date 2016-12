Fire crews tackle car fire in Cobholm

Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Firefighters were called to a car on fire this afternoon (December 30).

The fire was in a vehicle in Stone Road, Cobholm just after 3pm.

The crew from Great Yarmouth station used hand appliances to extinguish and a thermal image camera to check for hotspots.