Fire crews tackle chimney fire in Burnham Overy Staithe

Fire crews are attending a chimney fire in Burnham Overy Staithe.

A call was made today at 4pm and a fire engine from Hunstanton was on the scene of the incident at 4.18pm.

Fire fighters are using backpack sprays to extinguish the flames and thermal image cameras to check for hotspots.

A fire service spokesman said this incident is not thought to be serious.